by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 12:48 PM
Feud over? If Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes can make peace, the Middle East may be next...
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Saturday a selfie showing her with the singer, wife of her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, smiling together. The photo was taken at Glanville and Cibrian's son Jake's 11th birthday party in Calabasas, California.
"Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday," Glanville wrote on Instagram.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2009 after it was revealed he and Rimes were having an affair. Over the past few years, there has been no love lost between her and her ex and his new wife.
Cibrian and the singer wed in 2011. They have no children together. In addition to Jake, Glanville and Cibrian also share another son, Mason, who is 14.
Rimes posted a photo of her and Jake on her own Instagram page, writing, "Happy O-fficial Birthday to this lil man! I am so blessed to be his stepmom. What joy he brings to the lives of everyone he encounters. I wish he was still this little ❤️ Happy #11 Jakey #happybirthday #stepmom #stepsonlove."
Rimes did not share a pic of Glanville on her own page.
Glanville's feud with Rimes had continued as recently as a few month ago.
In June, Glanville told E! News that Rimes has been "going after" her boyfriend Donald Friese and "checking his stuff." Cibrian said in a statement that she was making "false and reverse accusations."
Earlier that month, Glanville said on E!'s Daily Pop that she thinks Cibrian will divorce Rimes after 10 years of marriage.
The actor said in a statement that "for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage" is "sad" and "sick."
In October, Glanville and her boyfriend dressed up as a "celebrity scandal couple" for Halloween and fans speculated they had modeled their looks after Cibrian and Rimes.
