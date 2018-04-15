Barbara Bush, 92, is in failing health and has decided not to seek additional medical treatment after a series of hospitalizations.

The former first lady has been married to former President George H.W. Bush, 93, for the past 73 years and remains at their home in Houston. Over the past year, she had been hospitalized a few times while battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure, CNN had reported.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," a spokesperson for the Office of George H. W. Bush said in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself—thanks to her abiding faith—but for others," the statement said. "She is surrounded by family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."