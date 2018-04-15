Howard, currently known for his X-rated Sirius XM radio show, introduced Bon Jovi with a raunchy pseudo-stand-up routine.

"It was 1987, I was on a date with Richie Sambora. We met the hottest chick and had a threesome. That's how close we get," he said. "Thank you, thank you."

"One of the greatest guitar players in the world; masterful songwriter," he said. "And, you know this is true, the man with the biggest penis in Bon Jovi. How do I know that? The boys had a measuring contest early on, Richie won, but I don't wanna get into the anaconda penis discussion. This isn't the right time for that. We're going to be inducting Richie in the penis hall of fame next week. Hope you all come."

Bon Jovi, Howard said, "have worked their asses off."

"They are cowboys on a steel horse they rode," he said, paraphrasing a lyric from the group's 1986 hit "Wanted Dead or Alive" before starting to sing it.

"Eat s--t, Bob Dylan!" he said. "F--k you! That's music! Look, this is an honor long overdue. I don't think you can go anywhere in this world without hearing a classic Bon Jovi tune somewhere and it's pretty incredible their whole success story."

"Yes, the dream has been realized. The dream I'm talking about is that this great band of brothers are finally joining their fellow musicians in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," he said. "I love these guys and so do you."

Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars and the late Nina Simone were also inducted in the Rock Hall class of 2018, while the late Sister Rosetta Tharpe was honored with an Early Influence award.