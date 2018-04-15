Oh, there you are, Carrie Underwood!

The singer posted on her Instagram page on Saturday her first close-up photo showing her whole face since she injured it in an accident last year.

"Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards!" she wrote. "Can't wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards."

On Sunday, Underwood will make a music comeback by performing her new single at the 2018 ACM Awards, which will also mark a personal comebak as well; it marks her first official public appearance and first performance since she suffered a "hard fall" right outside her home in November, during which she broke her wrist and injured her face. She had got more than 40 stitches there and that she may look "a bit different."