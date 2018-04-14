5 Best Moments From Harry Styles' World Tour

Gummi bears, LGBTQ solidarity and heartfelt, emotional tributes...Harry Styles' world tour will be one to remember.

The 24-year-old singer, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, began his first solo tour last September. So far, he has performed in countries such as the United States, Australia, Japan, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Spain and his native England.

Check out 5 best moments from his world tour:

1. "You Can Do One in My Mouth": During his concert at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, fans began to toss gummy bears at him. He told them, "You can do one in my mouth and then the game's over," adding, "and only throw Haribo. OK?" Harry took one like a champ, then while chewing, dropped to his knees with his hands raised, spurring cheers.

2. LGBTQ Solidarity: Styles had kicked off his tour in San Francisco, where a fan threw onstage a rainbow Pride flag. The singer waved it around before attaching it to his mic stand while performing his song "Woman."

Styles has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ community.

3. More LGBTQ Solidarity: During an earlier concert at the O2 Arena in London, audience members held up their phones and used colored light filters to create a giant light-up rainbow Pride flag display. Two fans who run the Rainbow London Project had organized the stunt. 

4. Tribute to Manchester Bombing Victims: Earlier this week, Styles paid tribute to the 22 victims of the suicide bombing that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 by performing her ballad "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart." 

Harry, who grew up outside of Manchester, said to the crowd, "I stand with you, Manchester...and I thank you for spending some time with us."

5. Tribute to Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico: In October, Harry closed his concert in Washington D.C. with his hit single "Sign of the Times" and dedicated the song to the victims and survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. He also had a Puerto Rican flag attached to his mic stand.

"If you know anyone in #PuertoRico, please send them love," he told the crowd.

