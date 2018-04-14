by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 2:00 PM
All he wants to do is dance, dance...
Justin Bieber was certainly in party mode at Coachella 2018...he was dancing like nobody was watching! Fans filmed video of the 24-year-old pop star dancing to the music on the festival grounds on Friday, wearing colorful Hawaiian shorts and a matching shirt—which he later removed.
In 2014, videos of Leonardo DiCaprio dancing with his friends at Coachella went viral.
Also on Friday, Bieber was also seen cheering on 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, aka the "Walmart Yodel Kid," as he gave a surprise performance during DJ Whethan's set at Coachella. The child went viral earlier this month with a video showing him performing Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" at his local Walmart in Illinois.
Justin, a former child YouTube viral sensation who had predicted that Ramsey would end up performing at Coachella, and the boy later took selfies together backstage.
BACKGRID
Snapchat / Coachella
Snapchat / Coachella
Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella)
A post shared by CHERISSA KITTMER (@cherissakittmer) on
Bieber traveled to Coachella via private jet, along with a friend, Cherissa Kittmer. She posted a photo of the two standing in front of the plane on Thursday.
At the festival on Friday, Bieber was spotted hanging out with guy friends, including Brooklyn Beckham.
