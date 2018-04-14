Nicki Minaj Parties With Kylie Jenner and Shania Twain at Coachella

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 12:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Damn! It feels like Coachella.

Nicki Minaj is making all kinds of friends at the 2018 music festival! The rapper, who recently released new music, posted on social media on Saturday morning images of her partying with a slew of celebs the night before at the star-studded event in the Californian desert.

In a video, Nicki is seen dancing in a crowd with Kylie Jenner, who gives her a playful kiss and is wearing a new hot pink wig. Also spotted: The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares a 2-month-old daughter, and sister Kourtney KardashianChance the Rapper and Migos' Quavo.

Nicki also posted photos of herself with other friends, including Coachella headliner The Weeknd, rapper French Montana, recent Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, and country star Shania Twain.

"@shaniatwain is so dope in real life," Nicki wrote.

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

Nicki Minaj, Shania Twain, French Montana, The Weeknd, Coachella 2018

Instagram

Kylie, Travis and Kourtney and the latter star's boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, arrived at Coachella on Friday and were also joined by sister Kendall Jenner and her friends.

Other celebs spotted at Coachella so far include Justin BieberBrooklyn BeckhamAmber RoseJamie FoxxIggy Azalea and Kylie's ex, rapper Tyga.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Nicki Minaj , Coachella , 2018 Coachella , Shania Twain , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio, Coachella, 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chrissy Teigen, JOhn Legend, Luna Stephens

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Throw Luna a Sesame Street-Themed 2nd Birthday Party

Harry Styles

5 Best Moments From Harry Styles' World Tour

Kylie Jenner, Hot Pink Wig

Coachella 2018: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Tyga, Justin Bieber and Others Party at Festival

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Dances at Coachella and Channels Leonardo DiCaprio

The Weeknd, Coachella, 2018

The Weeknd Gets Teary During Emotional Coachella Performance of ''Call Out My Name''

ESC: Beyonce

Beyoncé Gives BeyHive a Shout-Out Before Coachella 2018 Performance

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.