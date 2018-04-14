It's almost time for Beyoncé's comeback and she has a special message for her fans.

On Saturday night, the singer will take the stage for a long-anticipated headlining performance at Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. This will mark her first performance since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016.

"I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella," Beyoncé said on Facebook on Saturday morning. "We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy! There will be an hour intermission before my performance, so mark your spot, charge your phones, grab your drinks. Can't wait to see y'all at 11:05pm!"