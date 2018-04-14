by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 10:55 AM
It's almost time for Beyoncé's comeback and she has a special message for her fans.
On Saturday night, the singer will take the stage for a long-anticipated headlining performance at Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. This will mark her first performance since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016.
"I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella," Beyoncé said on Facebook on Saturday morning. "We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy! There will be an hour intermission before my performance, so mark your spot, charge your phones, grab your drinks. Can't wait to see y'all at 11:05pm!"
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
For months, there have been rumors that Beyoncé's Coachella performance will feature a Destiny's Child reunion. The singer and organizers have not commented.
In June, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z will embark on another co-headlining tour, starting in the U.K.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!