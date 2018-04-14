At the festival, Kourtney was also spotted with sister Kendall Jenner, who was accompanied by her friends. The two danced together while surrounded by security. Kourtney stood in front of her boyfriend for the majority of SZA's performance and the two danced together as the singer sang "All the Stars." Kendall rapped along to SZA's set with her friends and danced with Kaia Gerber.

Hailey Baldwin was spotted dancing with male friends, who she later left to hang out for a bit with Kendall.

Standing a few feet away from the model was her ex, Justin. The two did not interact. Justin stayed with a group of male friends and was seen dancing as well, as his security team remained nearby. During SZA's performance, the singer remained still and watched intently.

Brooklyn Beckham arrived with a woman and greeted Justin with a handshake. Justin told Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's eldest son, "There's a lot of pretty girls in here."

Bella Hadid arrived with three girlfriends and quickly marched her way to the front of the stage to watch SZA.

Other celebs spotted watching SZA: Amber Rose and a male friend, Brielle Biermann and friends, and model Chanel Iman.

Wearing a futuristic-looking outfit, Millie was spotted roaming around with three girlfriends and a guy.

Paris sat on a friend's shoulders and rocked out to Kygo's performance. During his set, Jamie Foxx came out on stage for sang "Sexual Healing." He also brought his daughter Corinne Foxx onstage for a moment.

Ansel Elgort was spotted holding hands with girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

Other celebs seen watching Kygo: Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden and Nicola Peltz and beau and Bella's brother Anwar Hadid, who also showed PDA.