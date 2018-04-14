Kim Kardashian Attends Her 20-Year High School Reunion

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 8:46 AM
Kim Kardashian's gotta go back, back, back to school again!
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had attended the private, all-girls Catholic school Marymount High School in Bel-Air and was part of its class of 1998. On Friday, she attended her 20-year high school reunion.
Kim wore a white plunging outfit that showed off her legs, paired with nude, transparent pointed pumps. She posted a slew of pics and videos of her and friends at the high school reunion on Instagram Stories.
Kim and her pals, who she had not seen for the past 20 years, rented a party bus to bring them to the event.
"Of course I had to get a party bus for the class of '98," she said.
"So my friends are worried that we're gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscience, that I was so nice to everyone," Kim later said.
After they arrived, she said, "This is so crazy, these halls. You guys, do remember these halls? So insane!"
Article continues below
Article continues below
Kim went to senior prom with boyfriend and Michael Jackson's nephew, 3T singer TJ Jackson.
Article continues below
#Kims20YearsHighSchoolReunion @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
#Kims20YearsHighSchoolReunion @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
#Kims20YearsHighSchoolReunion @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
More Throwback Gold @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
📸📸 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on
Last month, Kim posted on her Snapchat photos of herself from high school.
During her time at Marymount, Kim was a popular student and dated Michael Jackson's nephew TJ Jackson and went to senior prom with him.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!