After a quick trip to Cleveland to witness her sister Khloe Kardashian give birth to her first child, Kourtney Kardashian headed out to the California desert to experience the 2018 Coachella Music Festival.
In photos obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported Adidas jogger pants with a sheer black tank-top and matching sunglasses as she picked up her VIP passes.
Close behind was boyfriend Younes Bendjima who sported jeans, Nike shoes, a green T-shirt and a matching button-down.
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Jordyn Woods also made the trip to the desert to experience the three-day festival that includes musical guests The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyoncé.
"The wind you guys, is this necessary?" Kylie shared on Instagram before boarding her plane to Indio, Calif. She would later showcase a bright pink wig and proclaim: "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom."
While it's unclear how long the famous crew will be staying, Khloe remains in Cleveland after welcoming a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Malika Haqq appears to be staying with her BFF after posting a thoughtful message on Instagram. "Right by your side. Congrats my love!" she wrote to her followers early this morning. "Thank you for my niece."
And despite some relationship drama between Khloe and Tristan this week, the new mom's inner circle is trying to spread nothing but positive energy.
"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," a source shared with E! News. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."