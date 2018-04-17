Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic's relationship is hanging on by a thread.

On last week's Married at First Sight, viewers watched the couple face their biggest fight while on vacation at the Universal Orlando Resort. In fact, things only got more complicated when the pair met with expert Dr. Jessica Griffin.

But for those wondering where these two go from here, we may have your answer.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Jonathan and Molly are ready to share their sides of the story. At the same time, someone is dropping a major bombshell.

"At this point, I've moved out. I've only packed a few things," Molly shared with her sister Jenny. "I wanted to get out. I didn't want to be there for a couple hours packing so I still have to finish packing."