EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Molly and Jonathan's Married at First Sight Relationship Drift Even Farther Apart

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic's relationship is hanging on by a thread.

On last week's Married at First Sight, viewers watched the couple face their biggest fight while on vacation at the Universal Orlando Resort. In fact, things only got more complicated when the pair met with expert Dr. Jessica Griffin.

But for those wondering where these two go from here, we may have your answer.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Jonathan and Molly are ready to share their sides of the story. At the same time, someone is dropping a major bombshell.

"At this point, I've moved out. I've only packed a few things," Molly shared with her sister Jenny. "I wanted to get out. I didn't want to be there for a couple hours packing so I still have to finish packing."

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Molly Duff, Married at First Sight

Lifetime

Uh-oh!

"We just had a lot of arguing," Jonathan shared while meeting with his friend Blake. "I feel like she went into this and just threw her walls up and wouldn't let anybody near her."

He continued, "Every time you run into a brick wall and you just can't get through it."

With decision day one week away, is there any hope for this couple? You have to tune in for even more surprises.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Reality TV , TV , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Exclusive: "Married at First Sight's" Molly Moves Out

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Real Housewives Mysteries: The Stolen Homes, Mystery Lovers and Friendship-Ending Fights That Rocked the Franchise

Kentucky Derby, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Barnstable Brown Gala

Jax Taylor Breaks Up With Brittany Cartwright on Vanderpump Rules—But What's Their Status Now?

NeNe Leakes Claps Back at Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Roseanne, Johnny Galecki

Roseanne Sneak Peek: Johnny Galecki Returns as David and He's Got Big (Potentially Bad) News

See Johnny Galecki's Return on "Roseanne"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.