Farrah Abraham Defends Letting 9-Year-Old Daughter Watch Her Get Butt Injections

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 4:16 PM

Now this is a mother-daughter bonding exercise you don't see every day.

When Farrah Abraham traveled to Beverly Hills for a procedure this week, she didn't come alone. In fact, the former Teen Mom star allowed her nine-year-old daughter Sophia into the doctor's office for her latest visit.

What came next was an Instagram post that has Farrah in a bit of hot water.

"#bootysecret ALERT! @flawlessvegas gets you the summer ready booty you have always wanted! Watch live now!" Farrah shared on Instagram as she recorded herself getting butt injections. "I've enjoyed this no pain, quick & lasta two years. #summerready #smooth #lifted #natural #dimples #butt #squats #momlife #swimsuit #bikinibody #celebritysecrets #buttinjections #2018."

Fans quickly spotted Sophia in the background holding what appears to be a cell phone.

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"In front of the baby tho sis no just stop," one follower wrote in the comments section. Another added, "The worst bit about this is the fact that you took your child with you."

Ultimately, Farrah explained why she allowed her daughter into the room for the visit.

"This is non-invasive just like blood work or getting shots," she explained. "@FlawlessLasVegas did an amazing job and our children our curious so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics & health."

Sophia also added through her official account, "This was weird. I would do squats my momma."

Back in March, Teen Mom OG viewers watched as Farrah revealed to executive producer Morgan J. Freeman that she will no longer be participating in the show.

"Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things. All that stuff is more beneficial and I will always continue to do that if it's my own show, not on MTV anymore," she explained during a phone call. "There are so many paths for me in my life. Hell, I'm only 26."

Farrah added, "I will just have my lawyer contact you guys and I wish you guys all the best."

