Now this is a mother-daughter bonding exercise you don't see every day.

When Farrah Abraham traveled to Beverly Hills for a procedure this week, she didn't come alone. In fact, the former Teen Mom star allowed her nine-year-old daughter Sophia into the doctor's office for her latest visit.

What came next was an Instagram post that has Farrah in a bit of hot water.

"#bootysecret ALERT! @flawlessvegas gets you the summer ready booty you have always wanted! Watch live now!" Farrah shared on Instagram as she recorded herself getting butt injections. "I've enjoyed this no pain, quick & lasta two years. #summerready #smooth #lifted #natural #dimples #butt #squats #momlife #swimsuit #bikinibody #celebritysecrets #buttinjections #2018."

Fans quickly spotted Sophia in the background holding what appears to be a cell phone.