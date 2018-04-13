by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 2:27 PM
Tristan Thompson is ready to take it to the hoop.
One day after Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first child into the world, the new mom's boyfriend returned to practice Friday morning with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Although he was excused from practice on Thursday following the birth of his baby girl, the NBA player arrived back on the floor of Cleveland Clinic Courts.
And while the regular season officially ended Wednesday night, the Cavaliers are headed to the playoffs Sunday evening when they face the Indiana Pacers.
According to WKYC's sports reporter Ben Axelrod, Tristan may not be an official starter for the next round of games. The reason is because the athlete has experienced an injury-plagued 2017-18 season.
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
With Tristan focused on the first round of playoffs, Khloe continues to stay in Cleveland and receive support from her family and close friends.
"Right by your side. Congrats my love!" BFF Malika Haqq shared on Instagram earlier in the day. "Thank you for my niece."
Kim Kardashian added, "@khloekardashian I'm so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can't wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I'm so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."
And while Khloe and Tristan have experienced plenty of relationship drama this week, the new mom's family is focused on keeping things positive.
"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," an insider shared with E! News. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."
