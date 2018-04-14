Saturday Savings: Mila Kunis' On-Sale Dress Is for Lazy, Sunny Days

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Mila Kunis

SPOT / BACKGRID

Mila Kunis' dress is just what we need for spring.

Although the floral print makes it an adorable choice, it's the loose-hanging, flattering fit that has us swooning. The Rails Romee Dress features a deep-V neckline, cinched waist and short hemline, which makes it breathable for warm weather. However, if there's a slight breeze, the star's choice pairs well with a leather jacket or oversized cardigan.

The mom of two finished her look with a small clutch and oxfords. The size of her bag and footwear choice makes this outfit optimal for running errands or having brunch with your friends. It's spring-appropriate, pretty, easy to wear and comfortable.

Best Dressed of the Week: Cardi B, Lily James and More!

Good news: The star's $178 dress is on sale on Revolve and Shopbop for $125 right now! 

Shop the sales below! 

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Rails

Mila's Exact Dress: Romee Dress, Was $178, Now $125

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Topshop

Mixed Floral Tea Dress, Was $55, Now $32

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

PrettyLittleThing

Black Floral Tie Front Shift Dress, Was $38, Now $28

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

BB Dakota

Jack by BB Dakota Shakira Dress, Was $70, Now $42

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

dRA

Tracy Dress, Was $167, Now $150

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

FLYNN SKYE

Kristina Mini Dress, Was $158, Now $76

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Morning Lavender

Bree Plum Cold Shoulder Floral Romper, Was $53, Now $25

