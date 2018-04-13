Take her nearly four-year marriage to NBA champ Dwyane Wade. Having weathered a lawsuit from his ex-wife, a brief pre-engagement split and what the We're Going to Need More Wine author, 45, describes as "eight or nine miscarriages," in their nine years together, they're still rolling.

The actress, now filming a police detectives pilot with Jessica Alba, and the 36-year-old Miami Heat guard are the type of enviable power couple that can't seem to stop bragging about one another (in a February Instagram referencing his stints in Chicago and Cleveland, the pro wrote, "Get you a 'woman' who supports you—even if you take her out of her newly built dream home and the sunshine in Miami,") and always seem like they're just having more fun than everyone else.

Plus, they're a strong enough team to tackle an entire home renovation—as they did in yesterday's HGTV special All Star Flip—and bank an impressive $130,000 for charity. In fact their married life is so "freakishly awesome," Union told E! News, "It's almost kind of embarrassing to talk about. We really enjoy each other."