Finally!

Just as we're all sitting here wondering when we'll be getting new Christina Aguilera music, CBS has announced that she will be joining James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke for the first time ever, headlining the upcoming Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.

While Carpool Karaoke typically features older hits—which we are 100% here for—it's hard not to hope that we're going to get at least a little tease of that new album that's rumored to be coming out in May.

Back in January, the singer tweeted "It's coming, bitches."