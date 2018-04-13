Madonna Vows to "Keep Fighting" Ageism and Sexism

To combat stereotypes, Madonna says, "We need role models."

"People are afraid of things they don't know and that are unfamiliar. Women have a different place in the world now. We're finding more work and fighting for more gender equality in the workplace. As we do that, we should keep working on not only our career but on ourselves. It's about staying curious, staying alive, and working on making ourselves feel good whether it's through exercise, skin care, etc.," says Madonna, who now lives in Lisbon. "There are no rules."

The time for equality is now, she argues—not later. "It's an outdated, patriarchal idea that a woman has to stop being fun, curious, adventurous, beautiful, or sexy past the age of 40. It's ridiculous. Why should only men be allowed to be adventurous, sexual, curious and get to have all the fun until the day they leave this earth? Why should that only be the domain of men? How do we fight this? By standing up to men and by standing up to social mores or standards that say we cannot," she explains. "The more women that do it, it will just be a matter of time."