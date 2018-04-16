Luann de Lesseps Connects With a Friend Who Took His Own Life on Hollywood Medium: ''Life Was a Cabaret for Jean Claude''

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 7:00 AM

Sometimes, the people who put on the biggest show are hiding the darkest demons.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lessepsconnects with a late friend whose internal struggle led him to take his own life in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"Now this man I can tell, comes across very creative, kind of an energy of very brilliant mind. The thing with this, is they're showing me, 'Double edged sword, double edged sword, double edged sword.' So when they do that, that's their way of usually acknowledging that whatever good quality they had might have been the thing that caused some torment internally. So, do you know any of situations pertinent to an individual dying at a premature age and contributing to their own passing?" Tyler Henry asks.

"Yeah, the owner of the restaurant, who was a friend of mine," Luann replies. "And he was very creative. Brilliant, but his own worst enemy."

Hollywood Medium Recap: Season 3, Episode 7

Luann de Lesseps, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

E!

Tyler then confirms that Luann's friend did in fact take his own life.

"Life was a cabaret for Jean Claude. He was a man who liked to put on a great show, but you could tell there was a certain amount of sadness there and loneliness. But I'm sure people didn't even realize, so it was a surprise when he passed," Luann explains.

Despite Luann's worries, Tyler assures her that Jean Claude is in a happier, better place.

"When he comes through, he just needs everyone to know with this that nothing could've been done differently for him. He does not feel alone anymore. He comes through absolutely lovely, feeling very feel is the way I would describe this. I feel like, 'I'm free, I'm free, I'm free,'" Tyler insists.

"When Tyler said that don't worry about Jean Claude, he's good, he's happy, that made me so happy," the relieved Bravolebrity says.

See the touching moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

