What are sisters for?

Kim Kardashian was very hands on when it came to supporting her sister Khloe Kardashian while she was in labor with her first child. The mother of three gushed about Khloe and Tristan Thompson's baby girl in a tweet posted on Friday, a day after the child was born, and revealed details about her birth.

"@khloekardashian I'm so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can't wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are!" Kim wrote, adding, "I'm so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."

"You guys she's so gorgeous!!!!!" Kim tweeted.

Kim has said that Khloe held her leg when she gave birth to her eldest children, daughter North West, now 4, and son Saint West, 2.