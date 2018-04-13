Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille Gives Birth to Baby Boy

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 6:19 PM

Congratulations are in order for Eva Marcille!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and America's Next Top Model alumna has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Sterling.

"All praises be to God!" the proud mom shared with her 1.9 million followers on Instagram while revealing her son's arrival this evening at 5:59 local time. 

Eva is also a proud mom to a daughter, Marley Rae, from a previous relationship. Throughout her pregnancy, Bravo's newest reality star documented her journey to motherhood for the second time.

In fact, she revealed details about her "Prince Michael" themed baby shower held at 433 Bishop in Atlanta.

"My fiancé @miketsterling and I had fun celebrating with family and friends!!! We can't wait for Little Michael to get here!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I couldn't be happier about my Royal themed Baby Shower for Lil Michael."

And while Eva may have her hands full with a new baby, the reality star now has a wedding to plan that could happen as early as this fall.

"We have some plans but I plan on putting everything on hold for a couple of weeks before I have the baby and then spend a month or so with the baby and then go full on maniac getting my body back together," she revealed to E! News.

Until then, it's all about family time and surviving the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that concludes airing this month.

"Life is a lot of drama. I don't have a take because I don't invest in it," Eva previously told us. " [I have a] wedding to plan and a home to outfit and a city to learn so I have a lot more on my plate than to worry about people's perceptions of each other. It's so trivial to me."

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

