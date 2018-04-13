Are you ready Coco fans?

We can all now sing-along to the movie's song, "Remember Me," on Smule.

The top social media music app is now featuring Disney's animated hit that won an Oscar for best original song and also jumped onto the Billboard Top 40 list.

Not sure how it works? Above is a look at what it looks like.

Smule has over 52 million users and is the only social media network where users can sing with each other and their favorite artists including Demi Lovato, Luke Bryan, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi and more.