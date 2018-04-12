Everything Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Is Packing for Coachella

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 2:54 PM

Lauren Bushnell is fully prepared to take on her very first Coachella weekend.

After scrolling through her Pinterest for inspiration and prepping her suitcase, The Bachelor winner, who was previously engaged to Ben Higgins, told E! News that she's ready and excited to bring her cowgirl vibes and down-to-earth attitude to Indio, California.

"I've been to stagecoach every year," she said. "I'm so happy that the cowgirl trend is in—the fringe, cowboy boots, braids and all of that fun stuff. I'll be sticking to my everyday style, but accessorizing in ways that I wouldn't do on a normal basis."

Considering that the influencer is living her best life, her everyday style also includes drinking rosé and staying in the McDonald's house, where she can eat unlimited breakfast.

"If anyone love egg McMuffins, it's me, but my boyfriend might love them even more than I do," she revealed laughing. "I think he goes to get McDonald's breakfast every day."

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

Desert weather, rosé all-day and egg McMuffins—Lauren's Coachella life sounds amazing (and super relatable), but she'll need to stay hydrated to keep her skin glowing for those epic Instagram moments. Dying to know her secret to her Insta-glow, Lauren revealed all of the beauty items she's packing to keep her skin and hair moisturized and glistening. 

Check out the beauty products in the star's Coachella suitcase below! 

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

Clinique

"I have dry skin and in the desert, it doesn't help my skin look glowy and dewy, so between [this and my foundation], I'll have that dewy, hydrated look without looking cakey."

Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $39

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

It Cosmetics

"I absolutely love this CC cream from It Cosmetics and it has SPF 50 in it, so I get my sunscreen and coverage in there. And, it just stays in place all day."

Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+, $38

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

Kopari

"My go-to lip balm is Kopari Lip glossy. I love it so much. It's super hydrating. For those dry climates, it's really great."

Coconut Lip Glossy, $12

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

Benefit Cosmetics

"I want to be nice and bronzed and my favorite is the Hoola Bronzer from Benefit Cosmetics."

Hoola Matte Bronzer Mini, $15

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

L'Oreal Paris

"I use L'Oreal Voluminous. It's very simple, but it's my favorite mascara ever. I'll probably wear the waterproof one for the pool parties, so when it's warm, it's not running down my face."

Voluminous Original Mascara, $6

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

DPHue

"I tend to have dry hair. A light hair oil is going to be my go-to. I've been loving DPHue Argan Oil, because it's good for all hair types and it doesn't weigh your hair down."

Argan Oil Therapy, $35

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

Dear Rosé

"When it's sunny and warm, rosé is all I reach for. My boyfriend, myself and a couple of other partners are launching a rose line called Dear Rosé. We'll bring that to enjoy with our friends."

Cotes de Provence Rosé 2016, $20

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, Coachella Packing

Summer Fridays

"In terms of skin care, I've been loving this new cult-favorite that I've been seeing all over social media," she said referring to the new mask. "I'll throw that on in the morning and let my skin soak it up after a long day in the desert."

Jet Lag Mask, $48

Will you be joining her at Coachella? Tell us below! 

