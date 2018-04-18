The television industry is a fascinating beast.

It takes so much to just get a show on the air, an undefinable alchemy of skillful storytelling, network support, and plain ol' luck, that when a show connects with the audience in a big way, everyone involved would be damn near crazy to stop the good times from rolling while the interest is still there. This is a business after all, and if advertisers still want to align their product with yours, who are you to say no?

But the thing about stories is that all the good ones need to have three things: a beginning, a middle, and—you guessed it—an end. And time and time again, TV shows prove to use that they're real good at the first two, but have either no idea how or an unwillingness to approach the third. The latest to continue to haunt the TV landscape, lumbering about like a listless zombie? Ironically, that'd be The Walking Dead.