by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 6:00 PM
Jenni "JWoww" Farley revealed she suffered a miscarriage just before filming began on season four, which took place in Florence, Italy, during an emotional sitdown with co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino in tonight's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
"Three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed, and me and Roger actually lost a baby," she said. "Not a lot of people know."
Calling herself "a f--king mess" during that season of the MTV reality show, which filmed in 2011, JWoww said it was because of the medication she was put on because she "couldn't handle life."
Anthony Serrantonio
'But the medication, it was like Xanax. It would take me down…it was making me so groggy," she explained. "Then I started taking uppers."
JWoww, 32, and her husband Roger Mathews went on to have two children: a daughter Meilani, 3, and son Greyson, almost 2.
The Situation also opened up about his struggles during that season, admitting that many of his fights with Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, including the infamous moment where he bashed his head into a cement wall, were actually caused by withdrawals.
"I didn't want to admit it to people at that time period," he said.
Now sober for two years, the 35-year-old talked about trying to get clean during the original show's run.
"I tried to get my s—t together last time we were at Jersey Shore. I didn't have it together, but it was a big attempt. I just didn't know how to do it. I was trying to do it by myself. I would be sober for a year, but still maybe…smoking cigarettes, smoking weed," he said. "I had to realize my personality was an obsessive personality—anything I did. And I need to have a handle on myself."
He added, "I have no ego. I'm humble as f--k right now," The Situation said. "Listen, there is hope for the youth the way the Sit came out on top."
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
