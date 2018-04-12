Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion Reunite for SoulCycle Class

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 6:06 PM

Justin Bieber, Baskin Champion

LESE / BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion were getting their pulses racing when they were spotted breaking a sweat at SoulCycle.

The famous pair kept things as low-key as two celebs could when they hit the popular workout class with Justin sporting an Adidas hoodie and Baskin hiding under a black cap.

"He arrived and went up to the front desk and was chatting with the staff. He was very animated and friendly," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "A few minutes later, Baskin walked in and walked right up to Justin. He was leaning against the desk and she put her arm around his for a second as she leaned in to say hi."

After checking in together and completing the 45-minute class, the pair left separately and each went home.

Later in the day, however, Baskin stopped by Justin's new house in Hollywood for a visit. According to an eyewitness, his security met her on the street and escorted her inside through the garage.

 

Photos

Ladies Linked to Justin Bieber Through the Years

Their appearance together follows an apparent sighting of the Biebs and his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez, at church the night before.

Baskin, however, seems to have nothing to worry about as a source told E! News that Selena feels it is time to move on—at least for the time being. "Selena realized even though he's made some positive improvements, they just aren't a perfect match right now," a source shared with us. 

And while Jelena's breakup has reportedly caused the pop star some heartbreak in the days following his 24th birthday, Justin seems to be moving on just fine. 

This, of course, isn't the first time the two have been spotted hanging out. Recently the pair attended the Midnight Sun premiere, alongside her sister, Abby Champion, who is dating Justin's friend, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Selena, meanwhile, has been busy focusing on herself and promoting her projects, like Hotel Transylvania 3, after returning from her vacay in Sydney, Australia

What do you think about JB's friendship with Baskin? Let us know in the comments below!

