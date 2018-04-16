Who Won Coachella 2018? Cast Your Vote Now!

Who will you crown the king or queen of Coachella?! 

The annual music festival is known to draw a crowd of fun, stylish and a little over-the-top music lovers. Not to mention, celebs flock to the desert in droves to see the A-list performers.

This year, headliner Beyoncé gave a heart-stopping performance and even enlisted hubby Jay-Z and Destiny's Child band-mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to help her bring down the house.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner made her first post-pregnancy appearance with beau Travis Scott and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner by her side. Justin Bieber danced like no one was watching and The Weeknd got his PDA on with Bieber's ex Chantel Jeffries and his own ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid.

And how about Nicki Minaj partying with Shania Twain and Timothée Chalamet?!

It's up to you to make the ultimate decision: who won 2018 Coachella? Vote in the poll below! 

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

