While her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, has had a major impact on Kaia Gerber, this week, it looks like she's taking a note from her dad's style book.

For casual day in Beverly Hills, the sixteen-year-old model wore the Cuban top from Reformation with white Adidas sweats and slightly worn-in Converse Chuck Taylors. Besides her chic glasses and shoulder bag, her ensemble reminds us of our dads' vacation wardrobes. And while we can't say we're huge fans of our dads' stubborn attraction to Hawaiian print, this Havana-inspired top offers the effortlessness that's required for summer. Effectively, this trendsetter is making us think twice about short-sleeve button downs with graphic prints.

Her top is a standout piece that's very easy to work into your wardrobe. You can give it a Kaia twist by pairing with sweat pants, or you can wear it with your favorite pair of shorts, a straw bag and sandals for vacation vibes.