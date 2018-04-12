Antoni Porowski is showing off his skills outside of the kitchen!

While audiences have fallen in love with Queer Eye's new Fab Five (Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, & Karamo Brown), it's the resident food and wine expert's social media that is catching their attention these days.

Porowski recently stripped down to his boxer briefs as part of Hanes' new social media campaign, #VouchforthePouch. He captioned his sexy Instagram post, "Whenever I happen to pose contrapposto, I partner w @Hanes and wear my Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs - they keep everything where it should be, comfortably."

He also made sure to give credit to the photographer behind the snap, tagging @jkrietemeyer (aka Joey Krietemeyer), who just so happens to be his boyfriend!

While viewers have had some questions for Porowski over the past few months (Can he actually cook? Is he John Mayer's secret twin?), it's clear that the culinary guru has no trouble staying in shape!