by Nikki Levy | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 12:49 PM
Antoni Porowski is showing off his skills outside of the kitchen!
While audiences have fallen in love with Queer Eye's new Fab Five (Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, & Karamo Brown), it's the resident food and wine expert's social media that is catching their attention these days.
Porowski recently stripped down to his boxer briefs as part of Hanes' new social media campaign, #VouchforthePouch. He captioned his sexy Instagram post, "Whenever I happen to pose contrapposto, I partner w @Hanes and wear my Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs - they keep everything where it should be, comfortably."
He also made sure to give credit to the photographer behind the snap, tagging @jkrietemeyer (aka Joey Krietemeyer), who just so happens to be his boyfriend!
While viewers have had some questions for Porowski over the past few months (Can he actually cook? Is he John Mayer's secret twin?), it's clear that the culinary guru has no trouble staying in shape!
Netflix
The revival of the groundbreaking Bravo series, which ran from 2003 to 2007, is one of the year's biggest reality TV success stories. Netflix has already renewed Queer Eye for season 2!
We can't wait to follow the Fab 5 (and keep up with Porowski's sizzling social media) as they film the next season!
The first season of Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix now.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!