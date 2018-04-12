Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Gets Down to His Underwear for Hanes Ad

by Nikki Levy | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 12:49 PM

Antoni Porowski is showing off his skills outside of the kitchen!

While audiences have fallen in love with Queer Eye's new Fab Five (Porowski, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, & Karamo Brown), it's the resident food and wine expert's social media that is catching their attention these days. 

Porowski recently stripped down to his boxer briefs as part of Hanes' new social media campaign, #VouchforthePouch. He captioned his sexy Instagram post, "Whenever I happen to pose contrapposto, I partner w @Hanes and wear my Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs - they keep everything where it should be, comfortably."

He also made sure to give credit to the photographer behind the snap, tagging @jkrietemeyer (aka Joey Krietemeyer), who just so happens to be his boyfriend!

While viewers have had some questions for Porowski over the past few months (Can he actually cook? Is he John Mayer's secret twin?), it's clear that the culinary guru has no trouble staying in shape!   

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Queer Eye

Netflix

The revival of the groundbreaking Bravo series, which ran from 2003 to 2007, is one of the year's biggest reality TV success stories. Netflix has already renewed Queer Eye for season 2!

We can't wait to follow the Fab 5 (and keep up with Porowski's sizzling social media) as they film the next season!

The first season of Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix now. 

