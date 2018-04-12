EXCLUSIVE!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reunite Amid Cheating Rumors—Plus, New Details on Their Baby

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 12:18 PM

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.

E! News confirmed the news on Thursday.

According to an insider, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went into labor on Wednesday. The reality star was in labor for "several hours," per another source. She then delivered the baby at a Cleveland hospital Thursday morning. Thankfully, her mother, Kris Jenner, her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, and her BFF, Malika Haqq, were all there for support. 

"She labored with Kris all day on Wednesday," the first insider said.

The first insider also said the baby's father, Tristan Thompson, was there for the birth. The Cleveland Cavaliers player had a game against the New York Knicks in Ohio on Wednesday.

"He wants to spend as much time with the baby as he can," the first insider added.

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Baby's Nursery

The birth came days after videos of Thompson kissing and being intimate with other women surfaced online. The second source told E! News Khloe is "distraught" over the allegations but is focusing on the baby. While the aforementioned source said Khloe wants the baby to have a relationship with the father, the insider also said she and Thompson are not on good terms. Khloe also reportedly plans to head back to Los Angeles as soon as possible and raise the child there.

"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," the first insider said. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."

While rumors of Khloe's pregnancy first started spreading in September, the reality star didn't confirm the news until December. 

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" part of her announcement read at the time. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Khloe then revealed the child's sex on the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in March.

Over the past few months, Khloe has shared several aspects of her pregnancy journey with her fans. From posting pictures of her baby shower to revealing what was in her hospital bag, Khloe kept her fans in the loop every step of the way.

While the new mom hasn't revealed the name of the little one, she did drop a few hints during a January episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"For a girl, I don't even know where to begin," she told the host  at the time. "I think I want a K or a T." 

We can't wait to learn more about the little one!

