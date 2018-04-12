Get ready for a deep look inside the Turpin family.

Oxygen is announcing The Turpin 13: Family Secrets Exposed, which will take viewers on a deep dive into the story surrounding the family, who made headlines in January of this year when parents David and Louise Turpin were arrested and charged with keeping their children shackled and starved within the walls of their Perris, California home. And E! News has your exclusive first look at the two-hour special, hosted and executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winning journalist Soledad O'Brien.

Retracing the family's past and present, O'Brien will go behind the shocking headlines to ask how far back this family's secrets go and how the alleged abuse was kept hidden for so long.