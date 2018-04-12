Ready to return to the ballroom?

Ahead of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' big cast reveal on Good Morning America on Friday, the ABC reality hit revealed its line-up of professional dancers on Twitter on Thursday. Among the 10 pros? Newlyweds Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, who got married on March 25. Hey, what better way to celebrate than by competing against each other?!

Also set to return for another season are returning champion Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Artem Chigvintsev. However, some fan-favorites are missing from the roster, including Mark Ballas, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.