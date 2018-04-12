Move over Laura Dern! Step aside Shailene Woodley! Watch out, Zoë Kravitz! There's a new Big Little Lies star for season two and this new addition has "the best hair of all the cast," according to series star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

This new cast member? He's a dog.

Witherspoon took to social media to introduce the world to Jolly, the latest addition to Big Little Lies season two. She posed for a photo with her costar and fellow executive producer Nicole Kidman. Kidman had her Celeste Wright wig on, so you know they're shooting.