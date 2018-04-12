Gwyneth Paltrow is ready for one last fling before the ring.

The 45-year-old actress flew down to Mexico this week for her bachelorette party.

An insider told E! News the Goop head took a private jet to Los Cabos on Wednesday with 11 of her girlfriends. The star-studded crew included fashion designer Stella McCartney and several of Paltrow's childhood friends. The source said the celebrity also brought her Goop co-workers and several of her "mom friends." Cameron Diaz was reportedly there, as well.

Paltrow travelled in style by wearing a floral ensemble.

"Right when she got off the jet, Gwyneth looked extremely relaxed and happy," the insider said. "She was speaking Spanish and was excited to be with her friends in Mexico."