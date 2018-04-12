Zayn Malik Makes Out With Sofia Jamora in "Let Me" Music Video

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 7:46 AM
Zayn Malik dropped a new music video for his song "Let Me" on Thursday, and there quite a few steamy scenes.
Like in his "Dusk Till Dawn" music video co-starring Jemima Kirke, the 25-year-old singer plays a character who appears to be wrapped up in a life of crime. The video even begins with the same song playing in the background as the former One Direction boy band member walks into a hotel.
Once inside, Malik enters a club and looks out at a woman (Sofia Jamora) on the dance floor. At first, it seems like the two don't know each other; however, their relationship unfolds through a series of flashbacks.
One of these flashbacks shows Malik walking into a hotel suite. He sees the same woman in a robe and meets a man who tells him "It's going down tonight." The woman appears to be with the henchman. When the henchman notices Malik eyeing the woman, he asks, "You like that too, don't you?" Malik responds, "What's not to like?"
The next scene shows the singer exchanging briefcases with two men on a yacht. After he gets what he came for, the video cuts back to the initial scene of Malik walking through the club with the briefcase. He walks past the woman on the dance floor and hands over the briefcase to the same man he spoke to in the suite. The man then calls over the woman to join them.
This is when things get really steamy. Another series of flashbacks shows Malik making out with the woman. So, clearly, they're working together.
Back in the club, Malik gets up to leave and the henchman calls on his guys to attack him. However, the singer knocks him out. Then, Malik turns around and sees the henchman pointing a gun at the woman's head—clearly having figured out they're in cahoots. However, the woman doesn't need any saving and punches him out cold.
The final scene is Malik and the woman riding off on a boat. The video then reads, "to be continued," hinting that there's more to come.
The make-out scene isn't the only steamy part of the song. The lyrics are also hot and heavy. In the chorus, he sings, "Baby let me be your man. So I can love you. And if you let me be your man, then I'll take care of you."
He also sings, "Sweet baby, our sex has meaning" at the beginning of the song.
The video may give viewers flashbacks to his sensual video with Gigi Hadid for his song "Pillowtalk." The video only fueled relationship rumors after the two were spotted leaving an American Music Awards party together in 2015. The couple dated for two years but officially announced their breakup in March.
Watch the video to see his latest project.
