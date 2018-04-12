Andy Cohen Keeps Getting Kicked Off a Dating App

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 7:23 AM

It's tough to find love online and it's especially tough if you're Andy Cohen

On the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the 49-year-old host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live said he was single and that he uses Tinder and is also using another dating app, although he has been having trouble with it.

"I am on Tinder and there is a gay dating app that I'm on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I'm impersonating Andy Cohen," he said. "And they're like, 'Your photos don't meet our guidelines.' I'm like, 'No, it is me!'"

In 2015, Cohen revealed to E! News that he's on Tinder

"As long as someone can meet me at midnight when I get off my show," he said. "Midnight's a fun time of night."

