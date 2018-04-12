Andy Cohen Keeps Getting Kicked Off a Dating App

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 7:23 AM
It's tough to find love online and it's especially tough if you're Andy Cohen.
On the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the 49-year-old host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live said he was single and that he uses Tinder and is also using another dating app, although he has been having trouble with it.
"I am on Tinder and there is a gay dating app that I'm on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I'm impersonating Andy Cohen," he said. "And they're like, 'Your photos don't meet our guidelines.' I'm like, 'No, it is me!'"
"
Warner Bros. Television
In 2015, Cohen revealed to E! News that he's on Tinder.
"As long as someone can meet me at midnight when I get off my show," he said. "Midnight's a fun time of night."
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!