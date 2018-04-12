by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 5:46 AM
Shhh! Don't let him hear you.
James Corden parodied John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's new thriller A Quiet Place on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show. The comedic video, called A Quiet Late Late, shows the dangers of how loud noises can attract unwanted co-workers and cause them to barge in on group activities. In this case, that annoying co-worker is Corden.
From inviting himself to join group lunches to interrupting a game of Monopoly, Corden forces his way into every staff activity. The only escape is to outrun the late-night host.
"If he hears you, he will join you," the trailer states at one point.
Watch the video to see the hilarious clip.
A Quiet Place is in theaters now.
