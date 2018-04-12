EXCLUSIVE!

Netflix's New Lost in Space Is All About the Badass Ladies

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 7:00 AM

The women of Netflix's reboot of Lost in Space are here to kick some ass. 

In the above featurette, exclusive to E! News, stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Mina Sundwall, and Taylor Russell introduce some of the new characters you're about to meet when the show makes its debut this week. 

We've got a rocket scientist, an 18 year-old doctor, a "gritty survivor," and a writer in the Robinson family, and that's just the ladies. 

"Lost in Space proves that there's nothing stopping you," Sundwall says. "You can do whatever you want, you can be whatever you want." 

Lost in Space

Netflix

The show, which is based on the 1965 series of the same name, follows the Robinsons, a family of space colonists whose spaceship veers off course and crashes on an unknown planet (hence the title, Lost in Space).

They're led by Maureen (Parker), the head of the family and a "literal rocket scientist," and her husband John (Toby Stephens). 

Lost in Space

Netflix

Russell plays oldest daughter Judy, Sundwall plays middle child Penny, and Maxwell Jenkins plays youngest kid Will Robinson (Danger!).

Lost in Space

Netflix

Parker Posey steps in as Dr. Smith, who in the original series was the reason the ship veered off course in the first place. 

"It's great to be able to play someone who survives by her own wits and takes chances," Posey says. 

For more, put your helmets on and hit play above!

Lost in Space debuts Friday, April 13 on Netflix.

