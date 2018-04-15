Carrie Underwood Hits Stage for the First Time Since Life-Changing Accident

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 7:06 PM

Carrie Underwood, 2018 ACM Awards

CBS

She's baaaaaack and better than ever!

Almost five months to the day since Carrie Underwood had a "freak random accident" in which she broke her wrist and injured her face, the "Before He Cheats" singer has made her public debut on stage at tonight's 2018 ACM Awards.

In the highly anticipated comeback, Carrie sang her brand new single "Cry Pretty" for the first time ever during the star-studded award show in Las Vegas. For the performance, the singer showed off her big vocals while donning a glittering ensemble.

The singer, who was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year, has kept a low profile as she's healed in private—but tonight is her first time on any stage or in public since the life-changing fall last fall. 

Soon after her performance, which was met with a standing ovation, the singer took home the award for Vocal Event of the Year for "Fighter" with Keith Urban

While accepting the award, Carrie said, "Thank you for having me, I'm still kind of shaky right now. Thank you guys, thank you country radio, fans, oh my gosh, thank you."

The chart-topping American Idol alum did not do the red carpet prior to the award show, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Carrie Underwood, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood, Face, Instagram

Instagram

On Nov. 12, two days after she co-hosted the 2017 CMA Awards, Carrie's rep told E! News in a statement. "On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home. While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

At the time, Carrie's rep added, "Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes."

On New Year's Day, Carrie wrote to her fan club members about the fact that she needed 40 stitches on her face.

"Even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she wrote. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful."

Earlier this week, Underwood premiered her new single, "Cry Pretty," from her forthcoming sixth studio album. The singer co-wrote the song with Hillary LindseyLori McKenna and Liz Rose (a.k.a Love Junkies). "You can pretty lie, and say it's OK / You can pretty smile, and just walk away / Pretty much fake your way through anything / But you can't cry pretty," Underwood sings. "You can't turn off the flood, when the dam breaks / When all your mascara is going to waste / When things get ugly, you just gotta face that you can't cry pretty."

"Cry Pretty" is Underwood's first single released on UMG Nashville; she was previously signed with Sony Music Nashville after winning American Idol in 2005. On Sunday, she will perform 

2018 ACM Awards are on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

