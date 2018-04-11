7 Red Carpet Hairstyles That Will Make You Stand Out at a Festival

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 4:36 PM

ESC: Best Beauty, Danai Gurira

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cornrows, space buns, long braids, flower-crowned styles—these are the hairstyles that have dominated in music festival culture since around 2014.

With scorching hot weather, all-day activities and epic pool parties, it makes complete sense why people continuously go for these styles. They're super cute. They keep the hair off of your neck, for the most part. And, they're easy to do. 

But, when festival style is all about putting your personal touch on summer trends, you don't want to create a hairstyle that everyone else is wearing.

Cue Hollywood's top hairstylists. Over the 2018 award season, hair pros have created beautifully epic hairstyles on the red carpet. These styles are either updates to popular hair looks like space buns or completely new trends (See: Danai Gurira's hair tattoo). They're creative and cool, but they're also elevated enough for the global stage of the red carpet.

Photos

Best Looks Ever at Coachella

Ready to update your Coachella beauty?

Check out 7 hairstyles that you make you stand out below! 

ESC: Best Beauty, Andra Day

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Andra Day

Put down your flower crown! The singer demonstrated a new way to put flowers in your hair, adding pretty pink ones to her voluminous ponytail.

ESC: Best Beauty, Giuliana Rancic

REX/Shutterstock

Giuliana Rancic

Give your braided ponytail a little modern love with effortless sections and extra volume in the front.

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Halle Berry

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Halle Berry

Are you willing to cut your hair? If so, the actress' ponytail and back fade is perfect for a music festival with hot weather.

ESC: Best Beauty, Cyndi Lauper

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper

Unicorn hair has never looked so good. When you're coloring your hair, start at different places along the hair shaft to give it a choppy effect.

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Millie Bobby Brown

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

There's a new space bun in town, thanks to the Stranger Things star. The new iteration is sleek, and adds ribbons to the mix.

ESC: Best Beauty, Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Everything about this is amazing. If you don't have a short haircut like the Black Panther star brush your hair into a sleek low bun, then use hair spray paint and a stencil to recreate her look.

ESC: Issa Rae, Best Beauty

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Issa Rae

The Insecure star has mastered braids with one long braided ponytail and two smaller beaded braids in the front that perfectly frame her face.

