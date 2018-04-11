Emma Kenney is taking back control of her health.

The 18-year-old actress, who currently stars on the reboot of Roseanne, tells E! News she is seeking professional help for issues related to personal "battles." As she describes, "I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I'm not 21."

"It wasn't healthy, and it was making me feel even worse—anxious and depressed," Kenney explains. "It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."

Despite not explicitly disclosing what she'll receive treatment for, the teen is hopeful for a brighter future.