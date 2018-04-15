Everyone is too distracted with their own drama to know or care. After Robert lashed out at Liam for, you know, bringing his ex to a family dinner, the queen told Robert to leave. Being the stubborn man that he is, he refused and instead she splashed wine in his face.

He finally got up to leave, but not before dropping a major bombshell on them. "Willow and I are getting married," he shared while Willow showed the engagement ring. "Happy birthday, mother. God save the queen!"

With things getting a little heated, everyone took some time to themselves before returning to the table. Jasper finally had a conversation with his father, where he told his son that he was the one who shot him in order to bring them closer. An insane plan, but it did work! When they came back to dinner, it seemed that everyone was a lot more levelheaded and Liam gave an inspirational toast.