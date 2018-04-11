Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba Use This Insta-Famous Product, Too

Summer Fridays are now all year-round.

Whether you get half days, full days or no Fridays off at all during the warm-weather months, there's now an Insta-famous moisturizing mask to help you look like you're already off the clock. Thanks to co-founders and influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland's strong social media presence, you've probably seen Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask ($48) all over your feeds, but now celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Jessica Alba are touting its benefits.

In fact, Kim used the vegan, sulfate-and cruelty-free hydrating mask before attending her KKW Beauty X Mario launch party.