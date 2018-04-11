Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is "distraught" and in "complete disbelief" by reports that boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her.

On Tuesday, there were multiple reports that claimed the Cleveland Cavaliers player had kissed and otherwise intimately engaged with other women, reportedly as recently as last weekend. The reports included photos and videos. Tristan and Khloe have not commented.

"She's distraught," a source told E! News exclusively on Wednesday about Khloe, who is due to give birth any moment to a baby girl, her first child. "Her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn't let her. She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her."

"She will obviously never be able to trust Tristan again or look at him the same way," the source said. "Her world is shattered. She is in complete disbelief that this is happening. The family absolutely believes it's in Khloe's best interest to end the relationship but will support her either way."