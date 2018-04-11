Avengers: Infinity War Cast Opens Up About Their Marvel "Family"

by Nikki Levy | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 12:59 PM
Ready for a behind-the-scenes look at Avengers?
In a newly released "Family" featurette, the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War is opening up about their Marvel Cinematic Universe "family" and what their time making the blockbuster movies has meant to them.
The video features interviews with the cast as they discuss their personal experiences working on the films, as well as their honest opinions on their fellow Marvel superheroes. Based on their responses, it's clear that a lot of love, friendship and admiration has grown on Marvel sets over the years.
"It's been this witnessing of peoples' lives growing and changing," explained Scarlet Witch's Elizabeth Olsen. "It's been a really cool experience."
Echoing her sentiment, Nebula's Karen Gillan said, "Hanging out with everyone on the set is one of the best parts of this job because it does have this large, extended family feel."
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
The cast also opened up about working on a film with such strong female characters.
"Working with Lizzie has been really really awesome." said Okoye's Danai Gurira "I think there is something very powerful about being able to play women who do heroic things and those women are so awesome so we've had a really good time."
The video also offers new looks at the actors in character as they come together for the upcoming project. We see Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) for the first time, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) together and new footage of the romance between Scarlet Witch and Vision (Paul Bettany).
Marvel Studios
There is also a sense of respect between all of the actors on display in the video.
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) reveals he is "infatuated" by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Marc Ruffalo (Hulk) calls Downey the "godfather" of the Marvel franchise and Cumberbatch says working with Pratt was on his bucket-list.
While the cinematic journey ten years in the making may be nearing an end, the entire Marvel family is grateful. Downey, who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man, perhaps said it best.
"It has literally been the adventure of a lifetime," he simply said. "I lucked out."
Marvel Studios
Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Infinity War unites characters from MCU's Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Iron Man and more.
The film centers on the Avengers and their superhero allies as they sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.
For more info on all things Avengers, check out their website.
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War hits U.S. theaters on Apr. 27.
