After the men leave, Megan tries to play it cool but Xavier knows something is up. "Hey, are you okay?" he asks his co-star. Before she can reveal who this man is to her, Zach (Kyle Toy) comes up just in time.

Once they're away from Xavier, she finally opens up. "That guy with Terence. That's who drugged me at the facility," she tells Zach. "What the hell is he doing here?" While Zach is usually willing to help her with all things Institute, he has much bigger problems.

"I don't know. I'm sorry," Zach says distractedly. "I can't find Kyle." Megan is too distracted to shift into concerned girlfriend mode. "They're almost ready for his sit-down interview and he's gone," Zach reveals. I guess Isaac will have to wait.