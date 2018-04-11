Elizabeth Hurley's Latest Bikini Pic Will Literally Make Your Jaw Drop

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 10:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sporting sexy bikinis on social media, but The Royals star may have outdone herself with her latest bikini photo!

The Brit beauty just shared a nearly naked Instagram that has tongues wagging and jaws on the floor. The sizzling snapshot shows the super-fit star modeling one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection bikinis in a wild teal animal print. Hurley flaunts her toned stomach and eye-catching cleavage in the barely there two-piece and nothing else.

"In the Blue Bedroom @tagomagoisland @elizabethhurleybeach #JewelBikini #ibiza," she captioned the impressive pic. How incredibly insane does her body look?!

Watch

Elizabeth Hurley's Son Makes Another Cameo on The Royals

Fans took to the comment section to applaud Hurley's fine physique.

"Where is the Fountain of youth you're hiding? You look amazing! Bless you Elizabeth!" one user wrote. Another shared, "I never post on instagram photos, however....one of the most beautiful female forms that I've seen. Whatever you are doing, keep doing!"

"Please... you're killing me!" a third posted.

Scroll down to check out more of Hurley's hot bikini pics!

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Rawr

"Launching tomorrow @elizabethhurleybeach new #summer18 collection #cheetahbikini #pixierobe."

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Gravity-Defying

"Handstand @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"My new Isla Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach."

Article continues below

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Morning Mood

"Rise & shine."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Wet & Wild

"New bikini," Hurley wrote with this pic of herself emerging from crystal clear ocean water.

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Yoga in the Park

"Happy Saturday #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach by @damianhurley1."

Article continues below

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Hose Down

"Someone has to do it #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach."

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

National Bikini Day!

"#nationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Blues

"Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1."

Article continues below

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Mellow Yellow

"Mellow in yellow #elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Topless Tanning

"No vacation complete without a Jackie Collins. RIP. A wonderful lady who cheered me up and entertained me again and again xxx @jackiejcollins"

Elizabeth Hurley, Bikini, Swimsuit, Body

Instagram

Early Bird

"Early morning sun #elizabethhurleybeach"

Article continues below

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Abs-Olutely Fabulous!

"Last rays of summer, English style @elizabethhurleybeach #countrylife"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Just Peachy

"Sunbathing in Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

White Hot!

"Last October in glorious Mustique #IvorySnakeBikini @elizabethhurleybeach"

Article continues below

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Sexy Stripes

"Happy days @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Ravishing in Red

"Bikini time @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Bottoms Up

"Preview of #CrystalBikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"

Article continues below

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Painted Lady

"Our new Painted Lady bikini, coming early 2017 @elizabethhurleybeach #maldives @chevalblancrandheli"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

What a View!

"Take me back #maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach"

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Queen of Prints

"New Saltwater Bikini shot at @velaaprivateisland #maldives @elizabethhurleybeach"

Article continues below

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Rawr!

"New Jaguar Bikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"

Elizabeth Hurley

Instagram

Santa's Helper!

"Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippee"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Bikinis , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Eva Longoria

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Damian Hurley, The Royals 406

''Happy Birthday, Bitch!'' Damian Hurley Is Back as Hansel von Liechtenstein to Celebrate the Queen's Birthday on The Royals

Amanda Seyfried

Fashion Police

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen Reveals One of the Worst Guests He's Ever Had on Watch What Happens Live

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, hair

All the Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Goes on a Bikini Pic Posting Spree in Three Super-Sexy Swimsuits That Will Have You Drooling

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.