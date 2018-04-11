Elizabeth Hurley's Latest Bikini Pic Will Literally Make Your Jaw Drop

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sporting sexy bikinis on social media, but The Royals star may have outdone herself with her latest bikini photo!

The Brit beauty just shared a nearly naked Instagram that has tongues wagging and jaws on the floor. The sizzling snapshot shows the super-fit star modeling one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection bikinis in a wild teal animal print. Hurley flaunts her toned stomach and eye-catching cleavage in the barely there two-piece and nothing else.

"In the Blue Bedroom @tagomagoisland @elizabethhurleybeach #JewelBikini #ibiza," she captioned the impressive pic. How incredibly insane does her body look?!