A Frantic Kyle West Pulls a Gun on Terence in This Crazy Flashback on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We've been thrown hints that Kyle West (Josh Henderson) had a dark past, but this flashback confirms it.

Kyle recounts the moments after Lisbeth (Ashley Grace) left him and the breakdown that had him pointing a gun at Terence (Michael Vartan) in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement.

"Hey man," Terence says. "You shouldn't be here," Kyle snaps back.

With tears in his eyes, Kyle blames Terence for ruining his relationship with Lisbeth.

"I should've never told her. I should've never told her. It ruined everything. It ruined everything. She couldn't get past it and now she's gone because I am a piece of s--t!" Kyle yells.

Watch

The Arrangement Recap: Season 2, Episode 5

Kyle West, The Arrangement 206

E!

And if you think Kyle is about to let Terence get away with it, then you've got another thing coming.

"You are not going to decide this," Kyle tell him before pointing a gun in Terence's face.

See the intense moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , , Feuds , Top Stories
Latest News
Kerry Washington, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jessie J

Fashion Police

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Among Best Country Music Couples of All Time

Chad Michael Murray, Tyler Henry

Chad Michael Murray Learns His Late Grandmother's Possible Murder Was Actually a Suicide on Hollywood Medium

Mariah Carey, Good Morning America

Mariah Carey Is Opening Up About Her Battle With Bipolar ll Disorder: "I Was So Terrified of Losing Everything"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's Latest Bikini Pic Will Literally Make Your Jaw Drop

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.