by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 9:56 AM
Shade alert! Eva Longoria appears to imply that just one of her former Desperate Housewives co-stars is not a friend today.
The pregnant actress played Gabrielle Solis on the hit ABC series, which was plagued by drama on and off the set. She talked about her current friendships with two of her former co-stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuedsay, saying Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo) and Marcia Cross (Bree Van De Kamp) will attend her star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.
"We're very good friends," Longoria said.
"All of you?" Jimmy Kimmel asked.
"No," Longoria replied, laughing. "But 99 percent of us are."
She did not mention any other former co-stars by name.
ABC
Desperate Housewives ended its eight-season run in 2012 and for years, there were rumors about fights among the cast.
Vanity Fair famously featured Huffman, Cross, Longoria, Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer) and Nicollette Sheridan(Edie Britt) on the cover of its May 2005 issue, along with a caption reading, "You wouldn't believe what it took just to get this photo!"
The outlet reported that Cross was angry that she was initially placed next to Hatcher in the center of the picture. Sheridan was later put in the middle, appearing in between them.
Vanity Fair also said that an ABC rep conveyed more demands, such as not wanting Hatcher to go to wardrobe first. The actress did anyway.
"This is a problem," the rep complained to the magazine. "I'm getting text messages from Eva. Everything is not fine."
"While negotiating certain elements of photo shoots is standard practice, and was part of our coordination with Vanity Fair, this shoot simply did not go as planned," ABC stated at the time. "Because of this, our talent were made to deal as best they could with a situation not of their making. This one isolated incident does not define these women or their relationship."
More reported strife involving Hatcher continued. In 2012, her signature was noticeably missing from notes on parting gifts the cast gave to the Desperate Housewives crew when the show ended.
In 2012, Sheridan sued Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry for alleged wrongful termination and assault. The case was ultimately dismissed. During the trial, he testified that he recalled intervening in a fight between her and Hatcher, saying Sheridan told him the actress was "the meanest woman in the world."
Hatcher told TV Guide in an email in 2012, "I will never disclose the true and complicated journey of us all, but I wish everyone on this show well."
Last month, Hatcher said on British TV show Loose Women that while she's "not so much" in touch with the other women, she's "supportive" of what everyone's doing in their lives, adding that she's "very excited that Eva's about to have her first baby."
