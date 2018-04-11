Kendra Wilkinson is turning to some famous friends for support after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett.

The 32-year-old Kendra on Top star posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Tuesday videos of her having lunch with Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese and later hanging out with fellow reality star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling.

The latter two attended the Millennial Mamas' Mom's Night Out event in Calabasas, where Kendra lives.

They were joined by women such as Kendra's BFF and co-star Jessica Hall, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering's wife Erin Ziering, 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell, and American Idol alum Kimberly Caldwell.

"So thankful for friends right now," Kendra wrote on Instagram. "Laughter is the best medicine and yesterday i overdosed. Lol. Getting back to being Kdub again n feels good."

Soon after announcing her split from Hank, Kendra hung out with pal Jon Lovitz on a golf course.