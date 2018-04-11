by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 8:47 AM
Kendra Wilkinson is turning to some famous friends for support after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett.
The 32-year-old Kendra on Top star posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Tuesday videos of her having lunch with Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese and later hanging out with fellow reality star and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling.
The latter two attended the Millennial Mamas' Mom's Night Out event in Calabasas, where Kendra lives.
They were joined by women such as Kendra's BFF and co-star Jessica Hall, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering's wife Erin Ziering, 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell, and American Idol alum Kimberly Caldwell.
"So thankful for friends right now," Kendra wrote on Instagram. "Laughter is the best medicine and yesterday i overdosed. Lol. Getting back to being Kdub again n feels good."
Soon after announcing her split from Hank, Kendra hung out with pal Jon Lovitz on a golf course.
So thankful for friends right now. Laughter is the best medicine and yesterday i overdosed. Lol. Getting back to being Kdub again n feels good. ?
A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Kendra filed for divorce from Hank last week after eight years of marriage and the former NFL player responded to her petition quickly.
The two listed their date of separation as Jan. 1 and each wants joint custody of their two children—son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Both have spent quality time with their kids since the split.
On Monday, Kendra brought Hank Jr. to the premiere of Netflix's rebooted Lost in Space series.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!